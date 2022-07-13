Maintenance work caused damage to Arakkal Museum: Minister

Activity done without knowledge of Museums and Archaeology departments

The maintenance work carried out at the Arakkal Museum in Kannur without the knowledge of the Museums and Archaeology departments and renting out of a part of the building have caused damage to the structure, Minister for Ports, Museums and Archaeology Ahammad Devarkovil told the Assembly on Wednesday.

The museum functions inside the Arakkal Palace, both of which are under the ownership and control of the Arakkal family trust. However, the Museums department has the right to take up steps to protect the historical structures.

Administrative sanction was accorded for ₹24.75 lakh for the year 2022-23 for immediate measures to protect the museum. Tender proceedings have been completed and selection notice issued to a contractor.

The Minister said the Tourism department had also allocated funds through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for the renovation of the palace and allied buildings. The Arakkal Museum, located in Ayikkara near Kannur, exhibits artefacts of the erstwhile Muslim royal family of Arakkal.