Maintenance project for roads inaugurated

Minister of Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Tuesday launched the Output and Performance-based Road Contract (OPRC) project for seven-year maintenance of three major roads in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Riyas said the project would ensure good condition of roads for seven years. Filling of potholes, drainage cleaning, BC (bituminous concrete ) overlaying and construction of culverts form part of the contract.

Seven-year maintenance projects for three major roads, the Kodimatha-Angamaly reach of MC Road, Mavelikara-Chengannur Road and Chengannur-Kozhenchery Road, were inaugurated on the occasion. The project envisages handing over the responsibility of these stretches to the contractor for a period of seven years. The works have been assigned on the condition that the first phase of work would be completed in nine months.

The contract for maintenance of the 107.75-km-long roads for seven years has been awarded at a cost of ₹73.83 crore. The PWD (Roads) division will oversee implementation of the project.

Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan presided over the function. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vasavan said works on the final stretch of the Ettumanur bypass would be completed in a few days.