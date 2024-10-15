Maintaining a stable work-life balance need of the hour: G. Poonguzhali

Women should take up more responsibilities but should know where to draw the line and say ‘no’ to maintain a stable work-life balance, said G. Poonguzhali, Assistant Inspector General, Coastal Police.

Ms. Poonguzhali was delivering the inaugural address at a panel discussion of women media persons organised at St. Teresa’s College here in connection with the forthcoming 60th State meeting of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) on Tuesday.

The challenges and complexities faced by women across all fields continue to remain a constant. Efforts to be put in and challenges faced by women and men in building their careers remain drastically different. Doubts are always raised about women who manage to rise beyond a point, she said.

Marriage further adds to the responsibilities of working women. Ms. Poonguzhali shared incidents of how lady officers approached her requesting for a couple of hours to tend to their sick children.

She urged women to have a plan of action and growth target in their career. “Having a healthy life is a very crucial part of work-life balance. Often working women ignore health issues. How many of you follow a healthy diet, engage in physical activities, and find time to pursue hobbies?” Ms. Poonguzhali asked the women in attendance.

“We should find time for ourselves. Time management and proper planning are very important for this. Women are bestowed with the talent to multi-task, and we must use it,” she said.

“It is important to start a day happily by doing things that we like and that will in turn help us take up challenges in our personal and professional lives. Build a friends’ circle that will listen without judging. Ventilating grievances is important. Being introspective is also important. We should be open-minded to realise our mistakes and not to repeat them. Mistakes when repeated become a habit,” said Ms. Poonguzhali.

Ernakulam Press Club vice president N.K. Smitha presided. St. Teresa’s College vice principal Sr. Suchitha, KUWJ State vice president Seema Mohanlal, State committee members Beena Rani and Vineetha Venattu, district joint secretary Shabna Siyad, and district executive member P.O. Jisha spoke.

Media persons Prajula Kamalesh, Smitha Haridas, Lakshmi Padma, Shreej Shyam, Geetha Bakshi, Dhanya Kiran, Aparna Karthika, and Riya Baby participated in the panel discussion.