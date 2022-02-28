Maintain status quo on minimum age for admission to Class 1, says Ariff

A.M. Ariff, MP has written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urging to maintain the status quo on minimum age for admission to Class 1 in schools in the country for the academic year 2022-23.

Mr. Ariff said the decision of the Centre to increase the minimum age for admission to Class 1 from the current five years to six years as stipulated in the new National Educational Policy was taken all of a sudden without any consultations.

"The decision of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to implement the decision from the next academic year itself without any prior intimation has put down the hopes of thousands of families who were eagerly waiting to enrol their children in Class 1 in next academic year. It is unfortunate that such a decision having widespread implications for the future of young children of the country is being implemented unilaterally without any stakeholder consultations," Mr. Ariff said. HE said that there was a need to bring uniformity in the matter on a pan India basis, as the age for admission was still five years in many States in the country.