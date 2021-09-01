Main serial categories left blank in State TV Awards in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Jury critical of negative portrayal of women and children, unhappy with documentaries’ quality

The declaration of the State Television Awards for the year 2020 became a commentary on the dismal quality of television serials as the jury decided not to choose any of the entries for the best teleserial, second best teleserial, best director, and best art director. The jury commented that majority of the entries did not meet the aims for which the award had been instituted.

It also expressed concern at the negative portrayal of women and children in television serials. Channels should show more responsibility in choosing television serials and comedy programmes, which are often watched by the entire family together. The scope of the television award should be expanded to include web series, campus films, and new media creations, noted the jury.

Regarding documentaries, the jury said the directors often showed no inclination to look at contemporary life and the subjects were limited to beliefs, traditions, art forms and biographies. There is also a negative trend of news stories in television channels being expanded and submitted as documentaries. Culture Minister Saji Cherian, who had earlier expressed his concern on the falling standards of television content, declared the awards on Wednesday.

Kallan Marutha, directed by K.C. Rejil won the award for the best telefilm (less than 20 minutes). Arjun K. won the award for the best story for the same telefilm. Red Carpet, telecast in Amritha TV, was chosen as the best TV show (entertainment). Marimayam, directed by Mithun Chettoor for Mazhavil Manorama, won the award for best comedy programme. Reshmi R. won the award for best comedian for Comedy Masters telecast in Amritha TV.

Sivaji Guruvayoor was chosen as the best actor (male) for Kathayariyathe in Flowers TV. Aswathy Sreekanth won the best actor (female) for Chakkappazham in Flowers TV and Rafi won the second best actor award for the same teleserial. Shalu Kurien won the second best actor (female) for Aksharathettu.

Nandakumar Thottathil won the best documentary (general) award for The Sea of Ecstasy. K. Rajendran won the best documentary (Science and environment) for Adimathathinte Randaam Varavu in Kairali News. Biju Muthathi won the best documentary (biography) for Kariyan in Kairali News. Riya Baby won the best documentary (women and children) for I am Sudha in Mathrubhumi News. The award for best education programme was shared by Nandan (Vakkukale Swapnam Kanumbol) and Nirmal Baby Varghese (Thariyodu).

Best anchor

Jinesh Kumar Eramam won the best anchor (Educational programme) award for First Bell (KITE Victers). Jaijee Mathew won the best news cameraman award for Ubhayajeevikalaya Dhambathikalude Kanneer Jeevitham in Manorama News. Renuka M.G. won the best news anchor award for 4 p.m. news in News 18 Keralam. Rajashree Warrier and Babu Ramachandran shared the award for best anchor for non-news programme. Muhammed Aslam A. won the award for best investigative journalist for a story in Media One. Special Correspondent, produced by Aparna Kurup for News 18 Keralam, was chosen as the best TV show (current affairs).

Dubbing artiste

Ambootti won the best dubbing artiste (male) for Aksharathettu and Suryakanthi in Mazhavil Manorama, and Meera won the award in the female category for Kathayariyathe and Koodathayi in Flowers TV.