Main aim is to revitalize Congress: Jose Vallur

‘Reasons for the party’s poor performance in Thrissur to be found out’

“To regain the lost glory of the Congress, which once had 12 MLAs in Thrissur district, is my primary goal,” DCC president designate Jose Vallur said here on Sunday.

“We will find out the reason for the party’s poor performance in the district and will take each Congress worker into confidence to strengthen the party,” he said.

“Senior leaders as well as young leaders will be given equal importance. As a DCC president, I will try to follow the path of late C.N. Balakrishnan, former Minister and DCC president. There are minor differences of opinion in the party. I will try to hear all of them. The priority will be to build a strong organizational set up by strengthening grass-root level activities,” he said.

The KPCC has given strict guidelines for the restructuring of the DCC. Basic objective is the party's growth, he said. He visited senior Congress leaders in the district.