Main accused in youth’s murder arrested

The police arrested Pratheesh, 27, in connection with the alleged murder of a youth at Avanur on Thursday.

Sijo Chirayath, 28, of Varadiyam, accused in a double murder case last year, was allegedly hacked to death at Avanur on July 6 by a gang.

10 persons involved

Though he was rushed to the Medical College Hospital here, his life could not be saved. The armed gang came in two cars. Around 10 persons were involved in the alleged murder.

Sijo was the second accused in the murder of Shyam, 24, and Christro, 25, at Avanur on April 24, 2019.

Pratheesh, who was arrested on Thursday, was a friend of Shyam. He reportedly told the police that he had committed the crime to avenge the murder of his friend.