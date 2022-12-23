  1. EPaper
Main accused in stabbing after world cup final surrenders before magistrate court in Kannur

December 23, 2022 06:17 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The main accused who stabbed a youth following an argument that ensued the recent World Cup football finals at Palliyanmula in Kannur surrendered before the magistrate court in Kannur on Friday. Vinod Kumar, a native of Palliyanmula, is accused of stabbing one Anurag near a ground where the final was earlier screened.

Town Inspector P.A. Binu Mohan had arrested six accused in the case following the stabbing. Apart from Anurag, others injured in the clash include Adarsh, Alex and Nakul. The police said that the two groups had previously wrangled over the Croatia-Brazil quarterfinals match.

When many people were celebrating Argentina’s world cup victory, Vinod and the other accused in the case stopped and stabbed the victims with a knife and fled the place, the police said.

