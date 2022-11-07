Main accused in Sharon murder case taken for evidence collection

Only after a forensic examination can it be ascertained whether it is the same pesticide used for making the concoction that allegedly caused Sharon’s death

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
November 06, 2022 23:51 IST

The police on Sunday took S.S. Greeshma, the prime accused in the murder of Parassala native Sharon Raj, to her house at Ramavarmanchirai in Kanniyakumari district, as part of evidence collection. A vessel, which is suspected to have been used for making the Ayurvedic concoction spiked with a lethal pesticide, as well as traces of a pesticide, were recovered. Only after a forensic examination can it be ascertained whether it is the same pesticide used for making the concoction that allegedly caused Sharon’s death.

The lock on the front door of the house, sealed after Greeshma was arrested having allegedly confessed to the crime, was found broken into on Saturday morning. The break-in at the house a day ahead of the scheduled evidence collection had raised suspicion of attempts to tamper with the evidence. The Kerala Police as well as Tamil Nadu Police on Sunday maintained tight security arrangements around the house, ahead of bringing the accused for evidence collection.

