Main accused in Karaduka Agriculturalist Welfare Cooperative Society scam arrested

Published - June 06, 2024 06:43 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Former CPI(M) local committee member, accomplice arrested from Namkkal in Tamil Nadu

The Hindu Bureau

The main accused in the embezzlement of ₹4.76 crore from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]-controlled Karaduka Agriculturalist Welfare Cooperative Society has been apprehended.

Ratheesh (38), a former CPI(M) local committee member, and his alleged accomplice Jabbar (42) of Kannur were arrested from Namakal in Tamil Nadu.

The arrest was made by Adoor sub-inspector Anurup and team under the supervision of Bekal Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) Jayan Dominic.

They were located after tracing their mobile phone signals.

Escaping the police for two weeks, the accused fled to Chennai, Bengaluru, Shimoga, and Hassan. Eventually, they were tracked down to Namakkal.

Considering the gravity of the case and the failure of the district Crime Branch to locate the main accused, the District Police Chief appointed a special team led by the Bekal Dy.SP.

With the arrest of the main accused, details regarding accomplices and the utilisation of the embezzled funds are expected to surface.

