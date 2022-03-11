Mail motor service vans flagged off

Three mail motor service vans being flagged off the vehicles at a function held in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. They will start operations on Saturday.

As many as three mail motor service vans were pressed into service in the district on Friday by the Thiruvananthapuram north postal division.

Sheuli Burman, Chief Postmaster General, Kerala Postal Circle, flagged off the vehicles at a function held here. The three vans will start operations on Saturday, a pressnote issued here says.