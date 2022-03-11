Mail motor service vans flagged off
As many as three mail motor service vans were pressed into service in the district on Friday by the Thiruvananthapuram north postal division.
Sheuli Burman, Chief Postmaster General, Kerala Postal Circle, flagged off the vehicles at a function held here. The three vans will start operations on Saturday, a pressnote issued here says.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.