Maiden M.S. Valiathan Award for SCTIMST faculty member

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
October 03, 2022 21:37 IST

Harikrishnan S., Professor of Cardiology, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Thiruvananthapuram, has won the first M.S. Valiathan Award for Outstanding Research Investigator. The award, instituted in the name of SCTIMST’s founder director and national professor Dr. Valiathan, was given to Dr. Harikrishnan for his quality research and publications in the field of Cardiology. Dr. Harikrishnan leads the National Centre of Excellence in Heart Failure (CARE-HF) at SCTIMST, which is supported by the ICMR with a funding of ₹5 crore and the National Heart Failure Registry. He is a member of the committee developing the Universal Definition of Etiologies in Heart Failure as part of the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Heart Failure study group.

