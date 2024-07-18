Maiden flight for 75 Kudumbashree Nutrimix unit members

Mary Xavier, a 68-year-old Kudumbashree member from the district, is on a high from her maiden flight a few days ago.

A member of the Akshaya Nutrimix unit under the Pozhiyoor community development society (CDS) of the Kudumbashree network, Mary was the oldest among the group who realised this week their dream of travel by air.

The women travelled from the State capital to Kannur by an Air India flight on July 15.

Their lives revolve largely around their houses and the Nutrimix units and a majority of them had not travelled for leisure ever.

It was a year ago that they were bit by the ‘flying’ bug. Discussion on how the sight of aircraft soaring into the sky and hugging the clouds thrilled them to bits when they were children set the stage for making their dream come true.

Soon, plans for the air travel were being drawn up under the leadership of Nutrimix district consortium office-bearers, including secretary Usha Rajan. Flight tickets and resort stay in Kannur for the women were arranged through an acquaintance.

Dressed in pink sari and white blouse, the women boarded the 8.40 a.m. AI flight to Kannur on July 15. The initial trepidation soon gave way to excitement, and the women settled down to enjoy the sights from their first air travel.

Visit to Nutrimix units

After reaching Kannur, the women found time to visit Nutrimix units in Kannur and Malappuram and get an idea of their functioning.

The next day, they realised another wish, of travelling on Vande Bharat Express. They boarded the train from Shoranur on July 16 evening to reach Thiruvananthapuram at night.

The women are immensely glad of the opportunity to travel and enjoy different sights despite their limited means.