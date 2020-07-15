Maiden crew change off Vizhinjam

The maiden outer anchorage crew change for ships off the Vizhinjam port took place on Wednesday, enabling 13 seafarers to sign off and 14 to sign on to Ever Globe, a 2.19-lakh tonnage container ship, sailing under the flag of Panama from Egypt to Colombo. The exercise began once the vessel reached three nautical miles within the Vizhinjam port at 6 a.m.

The crew change, adhering to COVID-19 protocol, was completed by 1 p.m. and the vessel departed for Colombo by 1.30 p.m.

Boats of the Marine Enforcement were used for the purpose. The 14 who were to join the vessel were taken in a boat while health officer of the Port Health Organisation Malini; port officer, Kollam, Hari Achuta Warrier; Vizhinjam port purser Surendranath; port conservator S. Kiran, Customs officials led by Deputy Commissioner Harikrishnan, and Immigration Officer Sunil Kumar travelled in the other boat.

The 13 seafarers who disembarkedwill have to undergo quarantine.