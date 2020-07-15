Maiden crew change off Vizhinjam

The maiden outer anchorage crew change for ships off the Vizhinjam port took place on Wednesday, enabling 13 seafarers to sign off and 14 to sign on to Ever Globe, a 2.19-lakh tonnage container ship, sailing under the flag of Panama from Egypt to Colombo. The exercise began once the vessel reached three nautical miles within the Vizhinjam port at 6 a.m.
The crew change, adhering to COVID-19 protocol, was completed by 1 p.m. and the vessel departed for Colombo by 1.30 p.m.
Boats of the Marine Enforcement were used for the purpose. The 14 who were to join the vessel were taken in a boat while health officer of the Port Health Organisation Malini; port officer, Kollam, Hari Achuta Warrier; Vizhinjam port purser Surendranath; port conservator S. Kiran, Customs officials led by Deputy Commissioner Harikrishnan, and Immigration Officer Sunil Kumar travelled in the other boat.
The 13 seafarers who disembarkedwill have to undergo quarantine.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath