Mahout trapped on agitated elephant for 11 hours, rescued

A mahout who had been stranded atop an elephant for nearly 11 hours near Kulanada, Pandalam, was rescued by the Forest department on Sunday evening.

The elephant, Appu of Haripad, wandered into a rubber plantation with its mahout atop around 11.30 a.m. after being frightened by some stray dogs. The mahout, Kunjumon of Mayithara in Alappuzha, spent hours trying to calm the anxious animal

Forest officials said a group of stray dogs startled Appu, causing the elephant to charge into a nearby rubber plantation, damaging several trees in its path. Eventually, the elephant halted in a private property, but Kunjumon remained trapped atop the animal.

By 5:30 p.m., a couple of other mahouts were brought in and managed to secure the elephant to a tree. However, Kunjumon still could not come down, as the elephant remained agitated and unpredictable. Forest officials arrived soon after, planning to administer a tranquilizer. But the plan got delayed with a power outage in the area, compounded by heavy rain and strong winds.

Finally, around 9.45 p.m., the team successfully tranquilized Appu. Within 15 minutes, the elephant began to show signs of sedation, allowing Kunjumon to safely descend. The exhausted mahout was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.