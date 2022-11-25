Mahout stabbed to death in elephant safari centre

November 25, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - IDUKKI

A 31-year-old mahout was stabbed to death by another mahout at an unlicenced privately-run elephant safari centre in Munnar on Friday morning.

The victim has been identified as Vimal V, a native of Peruvannoor in Thrissur. The accused, Manikandan from Plakkal in Thrissur, was arrested on Friday.

According to Munnar Deputy Superintendent of Police K.R. Manoj, the incident occurred on Friday at a private elephant safari centre at Korandakad near Munnar. Vimal and Manikandan had been working as mahouts at the elephant safari centre. “On Friday, they had a quarrel over some issue related to taking care of the elephants and Manikandan stabbed Vimal in a fit of rage. Vimal was rushed to the Tata Tea Hospital at Munnar, but he was pronounced as brought dead,” Mr. Manoj said.

“The police took the accused into custody and investigation is going on,” Mr. Manoj said.

The body was shifted to the Adimali taluk hospital for post-mortem.

According to sources, the centre houses seven female elephants.

M.N. Jayachandran, district secretary of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), said the elephant safari centre was functioning without a licence. “The Animal Welfare Board of India has already directed to Chief Secretaries and District Collectors to prevent the functioning of centres without valid licences. But the authorities are yet to take any action on this,” Mr. Jayachandran said.

Mr Jayachandran said the SPCA had filed many complaints with the authorities regarding the illegal use of elephants for safaris but “officials are yet to act on those complaints”.