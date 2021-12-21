Kerala

Mahindra Thar goes to bid winner

The Guruvayur Devaswom management committee has decided to give the Mahindra Thar which was offered by the Mahindra Group to the Sreekrishna temple to NRI businessman Amal Mohammed Ali who won the bid.

Ending all confusion, a special meeting attended by the administrator and other management committee members approved the auction for ₹15.1 lakh. Mr. Ali, a Bahrain-based businessman hailing from Edappally, can own the vehicle by paying around ₹18 lakh, including GST.

Though the Devaswom expected good response for the auction of the limited edition red Mahindra Thar, only one person, a representative of Mr. Ali, participated in it. The base price was ₹15 lakh and Mr. Ali bid it for ₹15.1 lakh. However, some members of the Devaswom came up with objections against handing over the vehicle. They felt that the auction price was low.


