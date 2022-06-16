Mahila Morcha activists throw eggs at Secretariat

Activists demand resignation of CM

Mahila Morcha activists who staged a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan throw rotten eggs at the Secretariat compound on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Activists demand resignation of CM

The Secretariat premises in the capital witnessed tense moments after a protest march undertaken by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha turned unruly on Thursday.

The agitation was held to demand Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation in connection with the allegations levelled by Swapna Suresh, an accused in the UAE diplomatic channel gold smuggling case.

The activists hurled eggs inside the Secretariat compound from outside the gate even as the police personnel looked on. Later, they took out a march on the MG Road and returned with evidently greater aggression and attempted to scale the barricades erected in front of the Secretariat gates.

While the police thwarted such attempts, the activists hurled more eggs at the police personnel and also snatched lathis from a few. The situation was soon brought under control after the activists relented to pleas to disperse