Mahila Congress will continue protests till Mukesh steps down: Jebi Mather

Updated - August 30, 2024 08:43 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 08:42 pm IST - KOLLAM

If protecting perpetrators is the party policy, Mahila Congress wants to know if this position is approved by senior leaders like P.K. Sreemathi and K.K. Shailaja, says MP

The Hindu Bureau

Mahila Congress activists take out a protest march to the residence of Kollam MLA M. Mukesh on Friday demanding his resignation. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

M. Mukesh, with his notorious track record, is a disgrace to Kerala Assembly and Mahila Congress will continue its protests till he steps down, Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather has said here on Friday.

She was inaugurating a protest march organised by Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress demanding the MLA’s resignation. “Chief Minister is still not willing to investigate any incidents in the Hema committee report. Instead, he held a discussion with an MLA who is accused of sexual assault, which shows that the CM’s office is sheltering perpetrators. Strong protests will be organised across the State against this,” she said.

Raising some questions against Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan, she said the party should clarify why they fielded Mr. Mukesh in the last Lok Sabha polls. “If protecting the perpetrators is the party policy, Mahila Congress wants to know if this position is approved by senior leaders like P.K. Sreemathi and K.K. Shailaja. We also want to know why Minister Veena George is absconding from the scene.”

Pointing out that Mr. Mukesh has been booked under Section 376 (rape), which is a non-bailable offence, Section 354 (assault or criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty), and 509 (insult the modesty of a woman by word, sound, gesture or object), she asked why the women leaders are not demanding his resignation. “They hid the report for 4.5 years because they wanted to protect people like Mr. Mukesh. We want all the cases in the report to be probed,” she said.

Former  District Congress Committee president and All India Congress Committee member Bindu Krishna and other leaders were also present.    

