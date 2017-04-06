Mahija’s condition stable

Mahija, mother of Jishnu Pranoy, who has begun a hunger fast at the Government Medical College Hospital where she is admitted, is being administered fluids, though she did not eat anything in the morning. Her condition is stable, hospital superintendent Sharmad said.

No contusion

Mahija was admitted with complaints of contusion, but an examination showed no evidence of it. As she had reported pain in her right upper and lower limbs, an MRI had been done and the report was awaited.

The care of all experts will be provided, and necessary investigations will be done for her physical and mental well-being, Dr. Sharmad said. “I have spoken to her and asked her to resume food.”

All specialty care will be made available, and only then will she be discharged, he said. The condition of Mahija’s brother Sreejith is stable, Dr. Sharmad said.