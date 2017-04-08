Condition of Jishnu’s mother, sister deteriorates

The condition of Mahija and Avishna, mother and sister of Jishnu Pranoy, who are on an indefinite fast, worsened by Saturday evening forcing the authorities to shift Ms. Mahija to the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Government Medical College Hospital in the State capital and keep a close watch on Ms. Avishna, who refused to be shifted to the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital despite suffering from acute dehydration.

Ms. Mahija was shifted to the ICU after she refused to take intravenous fluid support following a medical bulletin stating that she was taking soft drinks and that her condition was stable. She and her brother Sreejith, who is also on an indefinite fast, lashed out at the authorities for what they termed deliberate misrepresentation of facts. Following this, the authorities suspended intravenous fluid administration. Shortly, Ms. Mahija’s condition worsened and was shifted to the ICU. In a late evening medical bulletin, hospital authorities said she had started responding to medication.

In Kozhikode

In Kozhikode, Ms. Avishna’s condition also worsened by evening following her refusal to accept intravenous administration of fluids. Doctors from a local hospital and from the medical college hospital made it clear that she would have to be shifted to a hospital at least by Sunday. A team of police personnel are camping at her home. Senior police officers wanted to arrest and shift her to hospital. However, the district administration has warned against such a step as the incident will further complicate the issue.

Talking to reporters, Ms. Avishna said she was willing to die for her brother. She would continue her fast until the police arrested the accused and government took action against the police personnel involved in the action on her mother in front of the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Expressing solidarity with her, a group of relatives, including women, are also on fast at her home at Valayam in Kozhikode.