Mahesan’s kin seek probe into death

A day after Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam Kanichukulangara union secretary K.K. Mahesan was found dead, his family on Thursday said they would lodge complaints with the Chief Minister and the State Police Chief demanding a probe into the role of Yogam leaders and others in his death.

Mahesan, a former aide to SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, allegedly ended his life. Speaking to mediapersons, M.S. Anil, nephew of Mahesan, said his death was equal to murder.

“All the allegations in the letters written by Mahesan before his death are correct. The letters contain the details of people who harassed and tortured him. Those responsible for his death should be brought before the law. He had earlier told us that some people were trying to frame him in fake cases and send him to jail. Details of his phone calls should be examined. We will fight till justice is delivered,” Mr. Anil said.

Mahesan was the State coordinator of the Yogam’s controversial microfinance scheme. He was questioned several times by investigators in connection with cases related to misappropriation of microfinance funds.

Prior to his death, Mahesan had posted letters written by him on social media — one addressed to the Circle Inspector, Crime Branch, Alappuzha, and another to Mr. Natesan.

In the letter to the Crime Branch, he alleged that they were trying to frame him in the microfinance case. In the letter to Mr. Natesan, he levelled various allegations. Mahesan’s letter said that if he was targeted with the support of the government, he would be left with no choice but to end his life.

He had also written a letter to Crime Branch ADGP Tomin J. Thachankary stating that deliberate attempts were being made to implead him in the case related to the microfinance fraud in the SNDP Yogam Mavelikara Union.

Vellappally for CBI probe

Meanwhile, Mr. Natesan has demanded a CBI probe into the death of Mahesan. Speaking to reporters here, he said Mahesan was innocent.

“Mahesan was my right-hand man. He was not involved in the misappropriation of microfinance funds. But as the State coordinator of the scheme Mahesan feared arrest,” Mr. Natesan said. He alleged that some people had tried to harass Mahesan and tarnish his image regarding the SNDP Cherthala Union election.

P.S. Rajeev who was among the targets of Mr. Natesan in the press meet termed the allegation baseless.

The Sree Narayana Sahodara Dharma Vedi demanded the arrest of Mr. Natesan. The Kanichukulangara Devaswom Janadhipathya Vedi took out a march to the residence of Mr. Natesan at Kanichukulangara.

Staff Reporter writes from Kollam: The SNDP Yogam Samrakshana Samiti also demanded a CBI probe into the death of Mahesan. Samiti leaders also raised serious allegations against Mr. Natesan and Mr. Thachankary at a press meet here on Thursday.