Mahesan’s death: Vellappally aide questioned

01 July 2020 23:24 IST

The Mararikulam police on Wednesday interrogated K.L. Ashokan, an aide to Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, in connection with the death of SNDP Yogam Kanichukulangara union secretary K.K. Mahesan.

Mahesan, a former aide to Mr. Natesan, allegedly ended his life. His was found dead hanging inside the union office at Kanichukulangara on June 24. The investigation is led by Mararikulam Circle Inspector S. Rajesh.

Officials said Ashokan was questioned for over three hours. The investigation team also recorded the statements of Kanichukulangara Devaswom manager and a couple of others. Mr. Natesan would be questioned on Thursday in connection with the case.

Mahesan’s kin have demanded a probe into the role of Yogam leaders and others that forced him to take the extreme step.

Meanwhile, a note allegedly written by Mahesan and found pasted on the wall of the office room where he was found dead was leaked to the media. The note contains the names of Mr. Natesan and Mr. Ashokan.