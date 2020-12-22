Mahesan’s death: police cite technical hassle in filing FIR

ALAPPUZHA

22 December 2020 20:55 IST

Probe against Natesan, Thushar and K.L. Ashokan

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-I, Alappuzha, will conduct further hearing on a petition filed by Usha Devi P., widow of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam Kanichukulangara union secretary K.K. Mahesan, demanding a detailed probe into the death of her husband.

On Monday, based on the complaint filed by Ms. Devi, Judge Rejani Thankappan ordered the Mararikulam police to file an First Information Report (FIR) and conduct a probe against SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, his son and SNDP Yogam vice president Thushar Vellappally and Natesan's close aide K.L. Ashokan.

However, the police on Tuesday submitted a report before the court citing technical difficulty in registering a second FIR. The police informed the court that a case of unnatural death had been registered and it was being investigated by a special investigation team led by senior police officer Harshita Attaluri. As such, a second FIR could not be registered legally, the court was told.

The court posted the case for further hearing on Wednesday.

Mahesan was found dead inside the union office at Kanichukulangara on June 24. According to the police, it was a case of suicide.

Ms. Usha Devi moved the court alleging laxity in the police investigation and demanding an impartial probe into the role of Yogam leaders and others that forced him to take the extreme step.

Mahesan, a former close aide of Mr. Natesan, was the State coordinator of the SNDP Yogam’s controversial microfinance scheme. He was questioned several times by the Crime Branch in connection with cases related to misappropriation of microfinance funds.

Meanwhile, Mr. Natesan alleged that fake news was being spread in the name of the court to destroy him and the SNDP Yogam. He said the court had not directed the police to register case against him and Mr. Thushar in connection with the death of Mahesan.