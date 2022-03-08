Mahe witnesses heavy rush at fuel stations

Speculation over sharp rise in fuel prices triggers scramble

KANNUR

Roads were chocked and serpentine queues were noticed at all petrol bunks in the Mahe region amid speculation that the sharp rise in the price of crude oil in the international market following the Russian occupation of Ukraine could lead to a corresponding rise in the prices of petrol and diesel. It was a maddening rush as vehicles, including buses from adjoining regions of Kannur and Kozhikode, arrived at the fuel stations. There are 16 fuel stations in Mahe, Pallur, and Pandakkal. The rush was noticed since Monday. Almost all the fuel stations went out of stock and the operators had to order more fuel to meet the sudden surge in demand. Petrol and diesel are way lower in Mahe compared to those in Kerala. After the Central government reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel on November 4 last, the prices have remained unchanged for four months here. In Mahe, petrol costs ₹11.80 and diesel ₹10 less than the rates in Kerala.

With the reduction of excise duty, the petrol price in Kannur has been ₹104.40 and diesel price ₹91.67.

In contrast, in Mahe, the price of petrol stood at ₹92.52 and diesel at ₹80.94 as on Monday.