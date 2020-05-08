Mahe MLA calls for stopping rail project

V. Ramachandran, Mahe MLA, has urged the Puducherry Chief Minister to stop the semi high speed rail project from passing through Mahe.

The MLA pointed out that the Pallur area in Mahe was densely populated and the railway project passing through the area would severely affect people. There was already huge displacement of people due to the Thalassery-Mahe bypass, which had acquired 9.40 hectares of land there. The area which was divided during acquisition of land for the bypass would be further divided into four portions with the acquisition for railway work, he added.

An alternative to the project should be found, he stated, while demanding that the Kerala Chief Minister should immediately intervene in the matter.