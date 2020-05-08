Kerala

Mahe MLA calls for stopping rail project

V. Ramachandran, Mahe MLA, has urged the Puducherry Chief Minister to stop the semi high speed rail project from passing through Mahe.

The MLA pointed out that the Pallur area in Mahe was densely populated and the railway project passing through the area would severely affect people. There was already huge displacement of people due to the Thalassery-Mahe bypass, which had acquired 9.40 hectares of land there. The area which was divided during acquisition of land for the bypass would be further divided into four portions with the acquisition for railway work, he added.

An alternative to the project should be found, he stated, while demanding that the Kerala Chief Minister should immediately intervene in the matter.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 8, 2020 10:29:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/mahe-mla-calls-for-stopping-rail-project/article31537702.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY