ADVERTISEMENT

Mahe Malayala Kalagramam founder A.P Kunhikannan passes away

July 09, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Mahe Malayala Kalagramam founder and managing trustee A.P. Kunhikannan, 96, passed away in Chennai on Sunday.

He had been undergoing treatment for pneumonia at a private hospital in Chennai for about a week.

The body will be kept for public to pay homage at his house at Kodambakkam till 11 a.m. on Monday, and will be brought to Thalassery by road for the funeral rites.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An ardent Gandhian and a socialist, he was born to Akul Poyil Krishnan and Chirutha on December 9, 1928, as the eldest of seven children at Chokli in Thalassery.

He went to Chennai at the age of 18 in search of a job and started his career as a night watchman at Shanti Bhavan Lodge near the railway station.

He then met freedom fighter M.P. Damodaran, who ignited his passion for reading. He gradually transitioned into business, starting with canteens at Madras Harbour, Race Course and Army camp. Later, he established Western Agencies.

His Kashmir Lodge in Madras became a haunt for Malayalam writers. He developed close friendship with writers T. Padmanabhan, M.V. Devan, K.A Kodungallur and Vaikom Muhammad Basheer.

The vision of establishing an art institution in his homeland led to the birth of the Malayala Kalagramam on the banks of the Mayyazhi river in Mahe in 1993.

Over the past three decades, hundreds of students have learned classical art from the Kalagramam.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of A.P. Kunhikannan. Mr. Vijayan said he lost a close friend, who nurtured many people through Kalagramam and contributed greatly to dance, music and art.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

death

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US