Kerala

Mahatma Gandhi varsity appoints key officials

A syndicate meeting of the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) here on Saturday appointed B. Prakash Kumar, C.M. Sreejith and Biju Mathew as the Registrar, Controller of Examinations and Finance Officer respectively of the varsity.

The meeting, presided over the MGU Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas, approved their appointments on a deputation basis for a term of four years. Mr. Kumar, the newly appointed Registrar, is a faculty member with the School of Bio Sciences under the varsity and currently holds charges the Controller of Examination and Director of the College Development Council.

Mr. Sreejith is currently the Principal of the SNM College in Maliyankara while Mr. Mathew is a general manager with the Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company Limited.

