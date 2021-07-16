Mahatma Gandhi University submits an 8cr proposal to government for a digital software application and learning management system

The project proposal stated that the system will help in conducting the proposed online degree, certificate and diploma programmes of the university.

Mahatma Gandhi University has submitted an eight-crore proposal before the government for implementing a comprehensive digital software application-cum-learning management system that would offer a seamless delivery of various processes from admission to evaluation and distribution of degree certificates online.

The proposal envisages an integrated software application-cum-learning management system enabling an end-to-end digital solution for all the services being provided by the university. “The software application-cum-learning management system will be of immense help in bringing the modules like admission, academics, evaluation, publication of results and distribution of the degree certificates online,” said Sabu Thomas, Vice Chancellor.

The project proposal stated that the system will help in conducting the proposed online degree, certificate and diploma programmes of the university. The digital platform will also serve in providing the innovation repository for the government’s young innovators’ programme initiated by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC).

Prof. Thomas said that the proposed software application-cum-learning management system would provide comprehensive data on the varsity’s affiliated colleges at a single click. This would help in improved planning and efficient interaction between the institutions and the varsity, he said.

The online platform will have mobile apps, facilities for digital payment of fee and other services meant for the students and the teachers. It will have provision to carry out a quality assessment programme that includes rating of the academic services being offered to the students and feedback from teachers on various programmes. The project implementation time is expected to be six months to one year.

The project proposal pointed out that the system would help in increasing the gross enrolment ratio in higher education sector in the State by speeding up various processes like admission, conduct of exams and valuation of answer scripts. The shift to online mode will help in achieving this goal, it said.