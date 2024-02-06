ADVERTISEMENT

Mahatma Gandhi University researchers get Indian patent for EMI shielding composition

February 06, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Electromagnetic pollution is known to have adverse effects on human health. The newly patented EMI shielding composition presents a promising solution to tackle this issue

The Hindu Bureau

In a significant achievement, researchers from Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam, have been granted an Indian patent for developing a novel electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding composition.

An official statement recently said the ground-breaking composition is based on soft elastomers with an extremely low hybrid nanofiller content. This research was conducted as part of the doctoral work of Avinash R. Pai under the Visvesvaraya PhD scheme of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology. The project was supervised by Sabu Thomas, former Vice-Chancellor of the varsity, and Nandakumar Kalarikkal, former director, International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (IIUCNN).

Electromagnetic pollution, a global concern, is known to have adverse effects on human health, believed to be a leading cause of various ailments such as memory loss, fatigue, and headaches. The newly patented EMI shielding composition presents a promising solution to tackle this issue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The composition’s potential for commercialisation is vast, particularly in the development of EMI shielding gaskets. These gaskets have the ability to absorb excess electromagnetic radiations emitted by electronic devices, including mobile phones, WiFi, Bluetooth, microwave ovens and so on.

The researchers are currently holding discussions with multiple companies to explore the scaling up of this technology into a viable product.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US