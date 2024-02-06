Mahatma Gandhi University researchers get Indian patent for EMI shielding composition

February 06, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

In a significant achievement, researchers from Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam, have been granted an Indian patent for developing a novel electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding composition.

An official statement recently said the ground-breaking composition is based on soft elastomers with an extremely low hybrid nanofiller content. This research was conducted as part of the doctoral work of Avinash R. Pai under the Visvesvaraya PhD scheme of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology. The project was supervised by Sabu Thomas, former Vice-Chancellor of the varsity, and Nandakumar Kalarikkal, former director, International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (IIUCNN).

Electromagnetic pollution, a global concern, is known to have adverse effects on human health, believed to be a leading cause of various ailments such as memory loss, fatigue, and headaches. The newly patented EMI shielding composition presents a promising solution to tackle this issue.

The composition’s potential for commercialisation is vast, particularly in the development of EMI shielding gaskets. These gaskets have the ability to absorb excess electromagnetic radiations emitted by electronic devices, including mobile phones, WiFi, Bluetooth, microwave ovens and so on.

The researchers are currently holding discussions with multiple companies to explore the scaling up of this technology into a viable product.