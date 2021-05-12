Mahatma Gandhi University recommends common online platform for exams

The proposal for a common online platform emerged as a possible alternative to overcome the uncertainties over the timely conduct of the offline examinations in this pandemic period.

Mahatma Gandhi University has recommended a common online platform for holding the examinations of at least four universities in the State amidst fears that the worsening pandemic crisis may lead to an inordinate delay in the conduct of the offline examinations.

“Our idea is to have a common online platform for Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi, Kannur and Calicut universities that are having a higher number of affiliated colleges. We cannot rule out a further delay in the conduct of offline exams in view of the possible third or a fourth wave,” Sabu Thomas, Vice-Chancellor, told The Hindu.

The University Grants Commission had also asked the universities not to conduct the offline examinations in May. A review will be held to decide whether it can be held in June.

Stating that the varsity would place a detailed proposal before the incumbent Minister of Higher Education in the Left government, Prof. Thomas said that the varsities could join hands in developing a common online platform internally or opt to buy a software that would enable the conduct of the online exams.

“Universities in the country and abroad had already started such initiatives as we cannot predict when the pandemic situation would improve,” he said.

On the possible hurdles in the conduct of a common online exam, Prof. Thomas pointed out that all such logistical issues could be worked out jointly by the partnering universities. “The universities would require financial assistance from the government for either developing a common platform or to purchase software for holding the online exams,” he said.

However, the Vice-Chancellor said that the practical sessions for various courses can be held offline only. “It could be held as and when the pandemic situation improved. But we need not wait to hold the offline exams for long and consider having it online considering the future of the students,” he said.