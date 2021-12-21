Mahatma Gandhi University presents its annual Budget

KOTTAYAM

21 December 2021 18:39 IST

The Budget, approved by the syndicate, envisages an expenditure of ₹6,24.35 crore against an income of ₹691.07 crore, with a deficit of ₹67.97 lakh. It seeks to offset the deficit in the form of an additional financial assistance from the government and through mobilisation of additional resources

Establishing an e-library and an e-journal network for affiliated colleges and research centres, a chatbot system to address students’ grievances, an enterprise resource planning and internship programme for postgraduate and research students and the formulation of a volunteer team for social service figure prominently in the annual Budget of Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam, for the next year.

The Budget, approved by the syndicate on Tuesday, envisages an expenditure of ₹6,24.35 crore against an income of ₹691.07 crore, with a deficit of ₹67.97 lakh. It seeks to offset the deficit in the form of an additional financial assistance from the government and through the mobilisation of additional resources.

Advertising

Advertising

Key academic initiatives proposed in the Budget include opening of 10 new study departments, formulation of a consortium involving scientists and teachers, rating of affiliated colleges and establishing knowledge networks and centres of excellence, among other things.

Taking a cue from the services rendered by the various NCC and NSS units in disaster-hit regions over the years, the Budget proposes to put in place a permanent volunteer force under the banner MGU Team On Spot. Any healthy person aged between 18 and 30 may volunteer to join.

Cash awards

The Budget proposes institution of cash awards to the best performing colleges in the annual youth festival and to the best NCC unit. A special package for sports events, cash awards to colleges that perform at the national and international stage, construction of an indoor stadium and indoor badminton court are proposed.

As part of modernising the examination system, the examination manual will be revised, while an enterprise resource planning will be executed through the IT cell. Information kiosks and online examination centres too will be established.

A campus fitness drive will be launched for affiliated colleges, while the non-teaching staff will be given special training by the varsity’s human resources centre.

The Budget also proposes a single-window admission to all programmes having no common entrance tests and the organisation of a global academic carnival.