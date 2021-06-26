Mahatma Gandhi University plans to hold PG admission entrance test online

Mahatma Gandhi University is planning to hold the entrance test for admission to the postgraduate programmes offered by its various departments online in view of the pandemic situation.

The test is usually held in the offline mode at select centres in the country. “However, we are now trying to see whether it can be held in the online proctored mode. They could appear for the test from their homes,” said Sabu Thomas, Vice Chancellor.

The conduct of the online test would not create much of logistical and technical hurdles as the admission is being held for a total of about 1,000 seats available under the various university departments, according to the authorities.

“Moreover, the best talents across the country would get a chance to appear for the entrance even amidst the pandemic situation. The varsity expects that the best of talents would enrol for the various academic programmes in the new academic year,” said Prof. Thomas.

The proposal for an online test emerged after taking into consideration the overall pandemic scenario in the country. With the lockdown rules prevailing in many States, it was found that holding an offline test would be an uphill task.

The number of students appearing for the offline mode may also take a hit in view of the COVID-19 situation. Several regions were also under partial lockdown and designated as containment zones making it difficult to hold an offline test.

The Vice Chancellor said that the varsity was exploring options to develop its own digital platform to hold the online proctored exams. The postgraduate programmes of the varsity are being offered through various Schools and centres.