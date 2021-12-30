Mahatma Gandhi University placed 3rd in Atal ranking on innovation

In non-technical institutions in government sector category

Adding yet another feather to its cap, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, has been ranked third in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements, 2021 by the Union Ministry of Education.

Atal rankings rate universities and institutions for excellence in the field of entrepreneurship and innovation.

The university has achieved this feat in the category of non-technical institutions in the government sector, where about 1,600 institutions across the country were considered.

The selection criteria for Atal rankings include production and marketing potential of research innovations, facilities available for new start-up ventures, technology cooperation, capital investment and so on. Due consideration is also given to the role of the universities in fostering developmental thinking among people.

Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas has attributed the achievement to the collective and focussed efforts put up by the university team.