Mahatma Gandhi University gears up for major expansion drive

Varsity plans to establish international campuses and roll out joint master’s programmes in collaboration with foreign institutions. Proposal has been tabled for a Centre for International Students

March 21, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

After obtaining an A++ grade in the fourth cycle reaccreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam, is gearing up for an extensive expansion drive across academia, research, and entrepreneurship.

According to C.T. Aravindakumar, Vice-Chancellor, the university is poised to establish international campuses, particularly in Gulf countries, and roll out joint master’s programmes in collaboration with foreign institutions. Plans are also afoot to introduce eight online PG programmes and three UG programmes, catering to the needs of working professionals.

A proposal for a Centre for International Students has been tabled, aimed at augmenting foreign student enrolment and enriching semester exchange initiatives.

4-year UG programmes

“The university will be launching four-year undergraduate programmes in the upcoming academic year. Alongside, an expansion of the Business Innovation and Incubation Centre, which has nurtured 121 student start-ups since its inception in 2016, is also on the anvil,” he said.

Concurrently, the MGU Innovation Foundation will enhance its co-working and pilot plant facilities, including expansions for the Paramasthra high-performance computing facility.

Developmental projects are being realised through various funding sources, with ongoing constructions such as the Centralised Lab Complex and Indoor Stadium Complex, added the official.

40th anniversary

In its 40th anniversary year, MGU has placed a strong emphasis on campus revitalisation, infrastructure enhancement, and environmentally friendly waste management initiatives, leading to a notable transformation. Several major infrastructure projects are currently under way, further improving the university’s facilities.

Efforts are also under way to establish a prominent position in the prestigious QS World University Rankings.

