Mahatma Gandhi University academic council flays Centre’s move to ‘impose’ Hindi

The Hindu Bureau KOTTAYAM
November 05, 2022 17:41 IST

The academic council of Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam, which met here on Saturday urged the Union government to desist from the alleged attempts to impose Hindi at the cost of other Indian languages. Academic council member A. Nishanth presented a resolution in this regard.

The council also adopted a resolution seeking to implement the proposal of Professor of Practice in universities and colleges only after due consultations. The meeting decided to kick-start the preparatory steps for implementing revised syllabi from the next academic year onwards.

Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas presided over the meeting.

