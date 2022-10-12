Kerala

Mahatma Award for P.M. Varier

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier receiving the Mahatma Award on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier won the Mahatma Award for Healthcare jointly instituted by social entrepreneur Amit Sachdeva and Aditya Birla Group. Dr. Varier was chosen for the award considering his contributions to healthcare in general. He received the award at a function held at India International Centre, Delhi, on Wednesday.


