Maharashtra, Gujarat Ministers praise Kerala for the strides the State made in education

April 01, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

They, however, hinted at the NEP being beneficial to other States; Minister Sivankutty remarked that Kerala had achieved what the NEP sought to achieve

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala has a great tradition of education, Maharashtra Minister of School Education Deepak Vasant Kesarkar has said.

He was speaking at the inaugural of the first Kerala School Science Congress here on Saturday. Many of the IAS officers initially in Maharashtra, including the Chief Secretary, used to be from Kerala. The southern State also supplied manpower to many countries. It was thus appropriate that the State was hosting the education congress.

Mr. Kesarkar said Kerala had managed to increase the number of students in public schools. Its achievement should be emulated by all States, he said.

Though there were differences of opinion on the National Education Policy (NEP), as was evident from Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty’s remarks that Kerala had achieved what the NEP sought to, all States were not as progressive as Kerala.

The NEP emphasised learning in one’s mother tongue. This was something that many countries followed. English was the language of communication around the world, but the best scientists and Nobel laureates came from countries where education was provided in one’s mother tongue, he said.

Rajasthan Minister for Education Bulaki Das Kalla said Rajasthan had learnt much from the experiences of the Education department in the State in the past two decades. Kerala had justifiably obtained the leading position in education in the country. Rajasthan was ready to associate with Kerala in education, as it realised that education was the keystone of social progress and economic prosperity.

Steps to make education accessible to all children were starting to give fruitful results. One of its most important initiatives was improving the student-teacher ratio.

Mr. Kalla also highlighted the emphasis given by Rajasthan to English education. It was recruiting 10,000 teachers specially trained in English teaching.

Steps were also being taken to improve pre-primary education and that of the girl child, including starting girls’ schools and distributing bicycles to girls.

On NEP

Later, in a discussion on the National Education Policy (NEP) and the States, Mr. Kesarkar said it was good for all States to have a uniform education policy. However, structural changes might need to be made.

Mr. Kalla raised apprehensions about the centralisations envisaged under the NEP. There were widespread concerns about some secret agenda behind this. The Union government was issuing directions, but not funds. There was need to retain secular ideas in textbooks, he said.

Mr. Sivankutty said implementing the NEP as such in the State would be difficult. At this stage, it was not made mandatory. If such a situation did arise, one would need to approach the issue separately.