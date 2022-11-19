  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra Education Minister meets Sivankutty

November 19, 2022 07:32 am | Updated 07:32 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Vasant Kesarkar and senior officials reached the State capital on Friday to study the Kerala education model.

Mr. Kesarkar held discussions with Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty at the latter’s official residence.

The Public Education Rejuvenation Mission launched by the first Pinarayi Vijayan government as a continuation of the education developments during the term of the EMS government in 1957, the Vidyakiranam project launched by the second Pinarayi Vijayan government and its benefits were discussed.

The novel ideas being implemented in the area of general education and projects were also explained.

Mr. Kesarkar and his team held a separate meeting with senior officials of the department and heads of various institutions under the department.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.