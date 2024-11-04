Maharaja’s Stadium set to welcome budding talent

After a decade of waiting, the relaying of the synthetic track at Maharaja’s College Stadium is finally complete. The venue will serve as a fitting stage for young athletes to showcase their talents during the Kerala State School Games, which begins here on Monday (November 4).

Athletics events will begin on Thursday (November 7) but the stadium will also serve as the main venue and host the opening ceremony on Monday evening.

Competitions in three age groups (under-14, under-17, and under-19) will take place at 17 venues in the district, featuring around 24,000 athletes participating in the eight-day event.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at all venues, with plans to provide three meals daily for over 20,000 people at 12 different locations.