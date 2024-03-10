GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharaja’s College emerges overall champions

March 10, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau
S.Sakkariya from Maharajas College Study Centre, Ernakulam who won the first prize in Fancy dress at the Sreenarayanaguru Open University Festival at Kollam on Sunday. 

S.Sakkariya from Maharajas College Study Centre, Ernakulam who won the first prize in Fancy dress at the Sreenarayanaguru Open University Festival at Kollam on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

Kerala will be made a hub of higher education, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal said here on Sunday.

He was inaugurating the valedictory event of the first arts festival of Sreenarayanaguru Open University.

“Universities should change in tune with the times and venture beyond conventional academic methods. Sree Narayanaguru Open University was established for the purpose. Malayalis are respected everywhere in the world because of their education and ability to learn new things. Kerala’s biggest investment is in human resource,” said the Minister.

He added that university has been progressing well and more modern courses should be offered. “The arts festival has become a huge success. A sports festival will also be held and the government will extend full support to all activities of the university. Steps to build the university headquarters building in Kollam will be expedited,” said the Minister who also handed over the trophies and certificates to the winners. While the Learning Study Centre (LSC) at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, emerged overall champions with 137 points, Fatima Mata National College, Kollam and TKM College Of Arts & Science, Kollam stood in second and third positions. Devika Jayadas (18 points), a student of Kollam TKM College Of Arts & Science won the Kalatilakam title. T. P. Rajeev of Kottayam Government College is the Kalapratibha (14 points) and Sneha Sebastian of Maharaja’s College (20 points) is the Kalaratnam.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. P. M .Mubarak Pasha presided over the function held at Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex. Chalachitra Academy secretary Ajoy Chandran and syndicate members Dr. M. Jayaprakash and K. Anushree also spoke on the occasion.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.