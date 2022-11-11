Maharaja’s College alumni bodies blame partial treatment of student unions for frequent clashes

ADVERTISEMENT

The prime reason for frequent clashes among students at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, is the partiality being shown by a vast majority of teachers and other key stakeholders to a prominent students’ union, at the expense of others, office-bearers of two registered alumni associations of the college said here on Friday.

The situation is such that one students’ body is being given undue freedom on the campus at the cost of organisational freedom of others. This often ended in clashes for which students alone are blamed. A similar treatment is being meted out to alumni associations with undue advantage being extended to one particular association at the expense of two others — Alumni of Maharaja’s College (AMC) and Association of Maharaja’s Fraternity (AMF), Mary Matilda, former principal of the college and patron of AMC, told the media.

Members of other alumni organisations are most often threatened and denied permission to host events on the campus. Even those who are invited as guests for such events are threatened to dissuade them from attending the events. This, despite court orders directing the college to extend equal treatment to all alumni organisations and further to probe the “financial irregularities” by an alumni association, she said and added that she had given organisational freedom to all students unions during her tenure as principal.

Expressing shock at the state of affairs at the college that produced innumerable luminaries, AMF general secretary Sajeev Karunakaran said only students, teachers, and alumni who were affiliated to a particular political party were given organisational freedom on the campus. “This has resulted in a free-for-all situation and increasing incidents of violence,” he said.

AMF president George Thomas demanded the urgent intervention of parent teacher association, Higher Education Minister, Director of Collegiate Education, College Development Council, and the District Collector to ensure that the college operated as per democratic norms.