Maha Sukrutha Havana Yagnam

May 06, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Niranjan Peethadheeshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri ji Maharaj being received by the Lekshmi Narayana Temple authorities at Cochin International Airport on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Maha Sukrutha Havana Yagnam will be held at Lekshmi Narayana Temple, Valavanadu, from May 7 to 12. The yagnam will be held under the guidance of Niranjan Peethadheeshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri ji Maharaj.

The swami was accorded a warm welcome upon arriving at Cochin International Airport, Nedumbassery, on Monday. Prakash Swamy, patron, Lekshmi Narayana Temple, temple president P.P. Baiju, temple chief patron Prajeesh Prakash and others were present at the airport.

Mr. Baiju said that Lekshmi Narayana Temple was only the second temple in the State to conduct Maha Sukrutha Havana Yagnam. A procession carrying the flagpole to be installed at the venue of yagnam will commence from Aravukad Temple on Tuesday at 8 a.m. It will be given receptions at various temples before reaching Lekshmi Narayana Temple.

