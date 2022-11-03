Magisterial report on Madhu lynching in Kerala to be re-examined

SC/ST special court gives nod to summon Thiruvananthapuram Collector Geromic George

The Special Court for SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Mannarkkad, trying the Madhu lynching case has given its go-ahead for the prosecution to examine former Attappady nodal officer and present Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Geromic George.

Mr. George, formerly Sub-Collector at Ottapalam, had done the inquest when Madhu, 27, died in police custody after allegedly being beaten up by a group of people on February 22, 2018.

Special court Judge K.M. Retheesh Kumar also permitted the prosecution’s demand for a re-examination of the magisterial report filed by Mr. George in 2018. This report was not added in Madhu’s case file.

The court had witnessed heated arguments over the prosecution’s demand to summon Mr. George.

Special public prosecutor Rajesh M. Menon succeeded in convincing the court about the relevance of the magisterial investigation report by referring to certain rulings of Justice Nagamuthu of the Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench.

The Mannarkkad court has sought the submission of the magisterial report by November 7. Mr. George will be summoned after that.

When the court had heard Mr. George earlier, he pointed out that Madhu was killed in a mass attack. The prosecution is hopeful of strengthening its arguments from Mr. George’s magisterial report.

It was on February 22, 2018, that Madhu from Kadukumanna tribal hamlet, near Mukkali, Attappady, was captured and beaten up by a group of men on charges of alleged thefts. They handed him over to the police, but Madhu died on the way to hospital. The cause of the death was internal injuries he had suffered from the beating.

The police arrested 16 persons after a few days when Madhu’s death triggered widespread protests. The case trial was delayed for about four years because of various factors, including refusal of public prosecutors to take up the post.

The Special Court for SC/ST (PoA) Act, Mannarkkad, began the trial on June 8, 2022 following a directive from the High Court. Over two dozen witnesses turned hostile during the trial, raising concerns about the prosecution’s chances of winning the case.