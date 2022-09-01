Magisterial probe ordered into fire incident at Kerala temple

Three persons killed in August incident

Staff Reporter ALAPPUZHA
September 01, 2022 18:32 IST

A one-member commission has been set up to investigate a fire incident at Nalpathenneswaram Temple at Panavally, near Cherthala, that killed three persons last month.

Alappuzha Subcollector Sooraj Shaji, who is conducting the investigation, is expected to submit the probe report in two weeks. The magisterial inquiry into the incident was ordered by District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja.

Five people sustained injuries in an explosion after gunpowder kept in a room of the temple for fireworks caught fire on August 8. In the following days, three persons succumbed to their injuries.

According to the initial probe conducted by the local police, the explosives were stored in the old office building near the temple where works were going on ahead of sapthaham. Workers were reportedly engaged in welding and painting jobs when the incident happened.

