Magisterial enquiry into custody death

Accused sustained fatal injuries after ‘falling’ from police vehicle

A magisterial inquiry has been opened into the death of Pappanamcode native Sanofar while in police custody a month ago.

Sanofar (32) of Koliyakkode Colony at Pappanamcode Industrial Estate had sustained grievous injuries after allegedly falling from a police vehicle near Enchakkal on March 16. He succumbed to his injuries at the Government Medical College Hospital here four days later.

The Poonthura police had taken him into custody allegedly on the basis of a complaint by his wife and relatives following a dispute. Sanofar was, however, injured after falling off the police vehicle while being taken for a medical examination. His relatives alleged that he had made an attempt to escape after being assaulted inside the vehicle.

Following the incident, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty had assured a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

According to an official release, those willing to testify in the case have been asked to appear before the Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court V.