Magic mushrooms, ganja seized in Wayanad

Published - October 05, 2024 09:51 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Manthavady excise officials have arrested a man from Randam Gate near Kattikulam in Wayanad while reportedly attempting to smuggle drugs to Mangaluru.

The arrested was identified as Rahul Rai, 38. Officials reportedly recovered 276 grams of magic mushrooms, 6 grams of charas (a cannabis concentrate), and 13.2 grams of ganja from his possession.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the contraband was cultivated on a large scale on his farm in Bengaluru. The vehicle used to transport the contraband was also seized.

Kerala / narcotics & drug trafficking / crime, law and justice

