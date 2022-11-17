Maestro’s tanpura taken to Guruvayur Chembai Music Fest

November 17, 2022 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavatar’s tanpura being taken out of his house at Kottayi near Palakkad on Thursday.

The tanpura used by Carnatic legend Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavatar was taken in a procession to Guruvayur on Thursday ahead of the Chembai Music Fest being held as part of the Guruvayur Ekadasi from Friday.. It will reach Guruvayur on Friday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The legendary tanpura was taken out of Chembai’s house at Kottayi in a festive ambience. Chembai Videyapeeth president Chembai Suresh and secretary Keezhathur Murugan handed over the tanpura to Guruvayur Devaswam president V.K. Vijayan and administrator K.P. Vinayan.

P.P. Sumod, MLA, was the special guest at the function. Guruvayur Devaswam members Manoj O. Nair, K.R. Gopinath, and C. Manoj, Vaikom Venogopal, Thiruvizha Sivanandan, N. Hari, Guruvayur Manikandan, Kuzhalmannam Ramakrishnan, Gayatri Thamban, T.K. Devadas, and Zainuddin Pathirippala were present.

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The tanpura will be taken to Chembai Memorial Government Music College here on Friday morning. It will then be carried to Poozhikkunnu Sri Krishna Temple at Ottapalam, where Chembai had staged his first and last concerts. Kerala Kalamandalam will also receive the tanpura on its way to Guruvayur.

Devaswam Minister K. Radhakrishnan is to inaugurate the Chembai Music Fest at Melpathur Auditorium, Guruvayur, on Friday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US