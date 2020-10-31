Maestro presents Thayambaka in capsule form

PALAKKAD

31 October 2020 19:46 IST

Thayambaka maestro Sukapuram Radhakrishnan has given shape to a capsule form of Thayambaka with the objective of reaching out to wider audiences with his art of percussion.

Mr. Radhakrishnan has encapsulated the essence of Thayambaka with all its highs and lows into a five-minute performance. He said he had abridged the 80-minute performance.

Advertising

Advertising

A small group of spectators enjoyed the show as Mr. Radhakrishnan and his team performed his five-minute special capsule here on Saturday. He said he could touch all major elements of a full-length show and abbreviate it into the capsule.

Mr. Radhakrishnan experimented with the new form during the lockdown, as most percussionists were rendered jobless in the wake of the cancellation of festivals.

He said Thayambaka, one of the finest and popular percussion art forms, could be enjoyed by all sections of people if given in a capsule form. According to him, it can attract not only tourists but also anyone who does not have the patience and time to sit through a one-and-half hour performance.

He said none had dared to present Thayambaka in a capsule form so far. His maiden performance here took 301 seconds, and left the small group of spectators swinging to the tune of chenda.